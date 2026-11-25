Several MPs who have abandoned President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) have lost influential parliamentary positions in a major reshuffle approved by the National Assembly.

The changes, adopted during Tuesday’s evening sitting at Parliament Buildings, affected Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, who lost some of their previous committee assignments.

The shake-up also affected Kabuchai MP Hon. Majimbo Kalasinga, who has since left Ford Kenya for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement.

The changes involved Kenya’s representation in the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), the Speaker’s Panel and several departmental and oversight committees, reshaping the composition of key parliamentary bodies.

Although the motions did not expressly link the changes to political defections, the timing and the number of affected legislators who have shifted political allegiance have drawn attention to the influence of changing party loyalties on parliamentary positions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wangari suffered a double setback, losing her position on the Speaker’s Panel, where she served as First Chairperson, as well as her membership in the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi was appointed to the Speaker’s Panel, while Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai was designated First Chairperson.

The other members were assigned as follows: David Ochieng as Second Chairperson, Omboko Milemba as Third Chairperson, Farah Maalim as Fourth Chairperson, Peter Kaluma as Fifth Chairperson and Elachi as Sixth Chairperson.

The House approved Elachi’s appointment pursuant to Article 107(1)(c) of the Constitution and Standing Order 16, following its resolution of October 12, 2022, on the appointment of members of the Chairperson’s Panel.

Wangari was also replaced in the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee by Njoro MP Charity Kathambi.

However, she was subsequently appointed to the Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers, taking over from Kathambi.

Kagombe, who previously served in the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, was replaced by Gatundu South MP Elijah Kururia.

He also lost his seat in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where Maragua MP Mary Wamaua took over his position.

Kagombe was, however, appointed to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, replacing Wamaua.

Mukami was removed from the Departmental Committee on Labour, with Juja MP George Koimburi taking over her position.

She was subsequently appointed to the Committee on Regional Integration, replacing Koimburi.

Her removal from Kenya’s delegation to the Pan-African Parliament was also formalised, with Wamaua taking over her position.

Kalasinga was similarly removed from the Special Funds Accounts Committee, where he was replaced by Lillian Siyoi.

His position in the Pan-African Parliament was taken over by Mount Elgon MP Fred Kapondi.

The National Assembly approved the replacement of Mukami and Kalasinga with Wamaua and Kapondi, respectively, as Kenya’s representatives to the continental legislative body.

The motion was moved pursuant to Article 5 of the Protocol to the Treaty establishing the African Economic Community relating to the Pan-African Parliament and a House resolution of November 3, 2022.

Backing the changes, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said the replacements were necessary to inject fresh energy into Kenya’s representation at the continental institution and give other legislators an opportunity to gain regional parliamentary experience.

Ichung’wah, however, raised concerns over the performance of the outgoing representatives, saying complaints had been brought to the attention of the Speaker and House leadership.

“Continuously, the House must keep reviewing and ensuring that Parliament and Kenya are represented by leaders who are beyond reproach and who do not put our nation to shame across the African continent,” he said.

He added: “There have been issues raised with your office and my office in relation to the service rendered by these two members. We therefore agreed as leadership that we need to reinvigorate and give more energy to the Pan-African Parliament.”

The Kikuyu MP said the changes would also allow more legislators to experience regional and international parliamentary engagements during their terms in the National Assembly.

He went further to question the outgoing members’ ability to articulate Kenya’s position effectively in international forums, recalling what he described as an embarrassing experience during a previous engagement in Cape Town.

“When you address an international speaker, people must be able to understand what you are saying. You remember when you were in Cape Town with a number of members of the House Business Committee, the embarrassment you went through because other leaders on the continent were asking, ‘What is wrong with Kenya?’” he said.

Ichung’wah praised Wamaua, describing her as an experienced legislator, former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) executive and trained teacher of English and Geography, whom he said was well placed to represent the country.

He also endorsed Kapondi, citing his experience in parliamentary debates and oversight, and the national honour of Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya supported the changes, recounting what he termed an embarrassing experience when Kenyan representatives attended a Pan-African Parliament engagement on citizenship and nationality.

Baya said the Kenyan delegation had failed to adequately contribute to discussions despite the country’s experience and progress in matters of citizenship.

“I attended the Pan-African Parliament on issues of citizenship and nationality, and our Kenyan representatives were there. It was very embarrassing. Even when Kenya seemed to be leading in that space, our colleagues could not say anything about what was happening in the country. They had no data and no information,” he said.

He added that representatives from other African countries had made more substantive contributions despite Kenya’s comparatively strong record in the subject.

Baya said Wamaua and Kapondi would help restore the country’s profile at the continental level, describing them as capable legislators with the experience to articulate national interests.

“The Hon. Mary Wamaua is a diligent member. She is properly schooled and can articulate issues. We know who Hon. Fred Kapondi is. He has done very well in presentation and oversight. We expect Kenya’s profile at the regional and continental levels to soar,” he said.

Beyond the MPs affected by the political realignments, the reshuffle also introduced changes in several other parliamentary committees.

Kabete MP Hon. Machua Waithaka was appointed to the Departmental Committee on Education, replacing Kururia, while Laikipia West Hon. (Dr.) Karani Stephen Wachira replaced Tigania East MP Hon. Mpuru Aburi in the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC).

Runyenjes MP Hon. Karemba Muchangi was replaced by Rabai MP Hon. Kenga Mupe in the Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library. Hon. Muchangi was subsequently appointed to the Public Petitions Committee, replacing Hon. Mupe.

Hon. Aburi was appointed to the Committee on Members’ Services and Facilities, taking over from Dr. Karani.

Hon. Siyoi, who had moved to the Special Funds Accounts Committee, was replaced by Ol-Kalou MP Hon. Sammy Kamau in the Committee on Implementation.

The committee changes were approved through a motion moved by the Chairperson of the Committee on Selection, pursuant to Standing Order 175 and previous House resolutions governing committee appointments.