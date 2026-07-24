Ruto meets Samburu leaders at State House Nairobi

President William Ruto on Friday held talks with grassroots leaders from Samburu County at State House Nairobi.

The leaders, drawn from various political parties including UDA, Jubilee and PNU were led by Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit.

In a statement on X, President Ruto said the leaders agreed to work together as the country prepares for the 2027 polls.

“We also discussed the measures we are taking in the transformation of Samburu and the entire country,” Ruto said.

The Head of State highlighted the recently established National Infrastructure Fund, saying it would support development of key infrastructure projects including roads, water storage facilities and energy generation.

The meeting comes as political parties and leaders intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Leaders present included sitting and former Members of Parliament and Members of County Assembly, among them former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, former Samburu Women Representative Maison Leshomo and former Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga.