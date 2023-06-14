Ruto appoints Dr. Thugge CBK Governor, Haji NIS Director General

President William Ruto has appointed Dr. Kamau Thugge to be the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

This is after the National Assembly approved his nomination on June 7, 2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 13 (1) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint Dr. Kamau Thugge to be the Central Bank of Kenya, for a period of four years, with effect from the 19th, June, 2023,” President Ruto says in a Gazette Notice dated 13th June, 2023.

During his vetting, Dr. Thugge, a former PS at the National Treasury, indicated that his main focus if he takes over the mantle as CBK Governor will be to consolidate the country’s banking sector as a way of ensuring its efficiency and stability.

President Ruto has also appointed Noordin Haji to be the Director General of the National Intelligence Service.

The National Assembly Tuesday approved the nomination of Haji as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

This is after National Assembly’s Defence and Intelligence Committee recommended his approval for the job.

The Committee’s Chairperson Nelson Koech said their decision was informed by Haji’s suitability and integrity for the job.

“Having considered the suitability, capacity and integrity of the nominee and pursuant to Section 8(2) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011) as read together with Section 7 (1) of the National Intelligence Service Act, 2012, the Committee recommends that: The National Assembly APPROVES the nomination of Mr. Noordin Mohamed Haji, CBS, OGW for appointment as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service.”

Haji, who is the immediate former Director of Public Prosecutions, now succeeds the outgoing NIS Director General Major General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru.