Donald Trump pleads not guilty in arraignment over classified documents

He appeared to take part in a prayer with some patrons, and was treated to a chorus of Happy Birthday to You, ahead of his 77th on Wednesday.

Alina Habba, a lawyer attorney for the former president, repeated the former president’s claims that the charges were politically motivated as she addressed media outside court.

“We are at a turning point in our nation’s history, the targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela,” she told reporters.

“What is being done to the President Trump should terrify all citizens of this country,” she added.

Before the hearing, court officials said Mr Trump would not have a mugshot taken but would be digitally fingerprinted and asked to submit a DNA sample by swab.