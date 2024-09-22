Ruto, Gachagua mourn Kiambu nominated MCA Ezra Kihara

President William Ruto has mourned the death of Kiambu Nominated MCA Ezra Kihara, who died in a road accident on Sunday along Thika Road.

In a condolence message on X, President Ruto described Kihara as a dedicated and loyal member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Ruto praised the MCA’s exemplary skills in party politics and his crucial role as the Kiambu County Returning Officer during the 2022 UDA party primaries.

“As a result of his outstanding leadership capabilities, he was nominated as an MCA, and his contributions will be dearly missed. Recently, he was appointed to the UDA National Elections Board technical team for grassroots elections,” said Ruto.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hailed Kihara as a brilliant, prolific and promising young leader whose focus was serving the people and the nation.

“He has been an architect and a pillar of the UDA Party, serving with utmost distinction. We have lost a visionary leader, through a road accident,” said Gachagua.

Kihara tragically passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Juja after his car collided with a lorry on Thika Road.