Ruto promises peace, stability ahead of 2027 election

President William Ruto has assured the country of peace and stability ahead of next year’s General Election.

The President said the Government is cracking down on goons that have taken root in certain parts of the country, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will have peaceful elections next year,” he said.

He made the remarks during the consecration and enthronment of the new Anglican Church of Kenya Bishop Vitalis Ekuru of the Diocese of Katakwa at Amagoro Primary School Grounds in Teso North Constituency, Busia County, on Sunday.

He added: “Elections come and go. This nation must remain firm, united and stable. Therefore, we are going to do everything possible to make sure that this nation is stable.”

He said there is now a national consensus on the need to fight goonism, which has been taking root after criminals took advantage of the constitutional right to demonstrate, protest and picket.

“We have all seen the damage that these people have inflicted on us, burning and damaging property in the pretext of demonstrations. We have now agreed to deal with them firmly. No one will be allowed to break the peace in the country,” President Ruto pointed out.

The President called for political tolerance during the election season, saying everyone should be allowed to sell their agenda to Kenyans without threat or intimidation.

“Let those with an agenda sell it to Kenyans. Even those without an agenda, plan or vision should be allowed to speak. However, all of us must maintain peace while doing so,” he said.

Present at the very elaborate Christian rituals of consecration were Uganda Vice-President Jessica Alupo, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Governors Paul Otuoma (Busia), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) and Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), and ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

Bishop Ekuru succeeds retired Bishop John Okude Omuse as the fourth cleric of the diocese, which serves Busia, Bungoma and parts of Trans Nzoia counties.

While congratulating Bishop Ekuru on his elevation, President Ruto offered his partnership and frienship as he serves the diocese and the country.

He reiterated that the Government and the Church will continue working together in various sectors of the economy, including health and education.

On health, President Ruto explained that the Social Health Authority (SHA) will be disbursing KSh12 billion to hospitals in the country in July alone.

“We are now paying in one month money which the defunct National Health Insurance Fund used to be paid in six months,” he said.

In Busia County, the President pointed out, 445,000 residents, the equivalent of 50 per cent of the population, has registered with SHA.

At the same time, the Government has paid more than KSh1.25 billion to hospitals in Busia County over the past one and half years.

He called on Busia County to take advantage of the Government’s hospital equipment leasing programme to equip more hospitals and health facilities in the county.

“Governor, your county can get equipment of up to KSh1.5 billion to install in your hospitals so that you can better treat the people of this county. You don’t have to pay for the equipment because we will net-off from SHA,” he said.

On other projects in the county, the President said the National Government is building 225km of new roads at a cost of KSh5 billion.

He added that the construction of the 58km Butula-Nambale-Amukura-Kocholia road, which will further improve connectivity in the region, will begin soon.

Additionally, President Ruto also announced that 19 modern markets are under construction in the county, as well 6,000 student hostels at a cost of KSh3.6 billion.

Moreover, he said the Government will light up more homes in the county at a cost of KSh1.5 billion in the current financial year.

Vice-President Alupo said Bishop Ekuru’s enthronement ceremony demonstrated the true value of regional cooperation, pan-Africanism and the development of the people-to-people agenda.

“There is a clear demonstration that we are not just brothers because we are neighbours, but we are connected by blood,” she said.

She added that Presidents Ruto and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda have worked hard to demystify colonial borders across East Africa and the African continent.

This, she said, has made it possible for critical cross-border projects, including the Kenya-Uganda Standard Gauge Railway, which is currently under construction.

Echoing this point, President Ruto said: “We are one community, the East African Community, therefore one people with a common destiny.”

Also at the function were the cultural leader of the Iteso community in Kenya and Uganda, Emorimor Papa Iteso III, Principal Secretaries, MPs and MCAs, among others.