Kenyan quartet eager to reclaim 1500m title at the World Athletics U-20 championships

Kenya missed out on the podium in the 1500m for both men and women at the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

However, the current quartet of athletes are ready to change the narrative as they head to Eugene, Oregon, for the 21st edition to be staged from 5th to 9th next month in the USA.

Kenya won both titles in 2022 in Cali, Colombia through Reynold Cheruiyot and Brenda Chebet, but missed out on the podium positions at the 2024 edition in Peru.

Reigning African U-18 champion Caren Chephichir from Nala Track Club and Josephine Sembeyo from Magnolia Athletics camp will fly the Kenyan flag in the 3.5-lap race.

“I finished 2nd during trials, after which I finished 10th at the Rabat Diamond League, which was my first Diamond League competition in my career,” she said

The 18-year-old dreams big of breaking the World and Olympic champion world record set by her icon Faith Kipyegon.

“I’m not only dreaming of one day racing against Faith but breaking her world record,” added Chepchirchir

In the men’s event, 2025 African youth games champion David Kapaiko and Wilson Chepkwech will carry the huge task of returning Kenya to the global youth map in Oregon.

Chepchirchir wants to put behind her struggle with a nagging injury which laid her off for the budding years of her career.

Sembeyo started running 4 years ago but believes her splendid performance this year, which climaxed with winning the national trials, will propel her quest for a global medal.

“This is my first time making Team Kenya and, at the same time, my last junior outing. I have had a good year and am targeting to end well before transition. I will do my best and represent my fans and other Kenyans well and sign out well before joining the seniors,” stated Sembeyo

Kapaiko from Mashuru, Kajiado, is eager to follow in the footsteps of the world bronze medalist Raynold Cheruirot but first wants to lower his time to 3:33.

“Training is progressing well, and I am currently focusing on improving my speed and finishing kick, which have been challenging for me. I won three gold medals in Zanzibar, followed by a gold in Nigeria last year, and another gold in Angola,” said Kapaiko

Kapaiko, who also won gold in last year’s Africa Under-18 and added another gold in Angola during the African Youth Games, believes it’s his time now.

“As Eliud Kipchoge says, no human is limited. I believe I can win gold in the US and, before focusing on the upcoming Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal.”Kapaiko continued

Wilson Chepkwech had to juggle between 800m and 1500m before settling on his 3.5 lap race, and now he is going for a world record as well as a medal in the US.

“I started running 2 years ago in the 3000m but decided to try the 1500m and then the 800m, where I recorded a time of 1:46.Last year, I won gold in East Africa, which was a big motivation as I head to Oregon. I aspire to run like Phanuel Kosgei, Reynold Cheruiyot, and Timothy Cheruiyot. My main aim is to win a gold medal in the US, and then I will work on improving my time,” said Chepkwech

All four athletes have similar ambitions to be on the podium and focus on the 2028 Olympics.

Head coach Robert Ng’isirei exudes confidence in the team, which will depart the country early next month ahead of the global championship.

“Since we reported to camp on July 5th, we have been progressing with no injury concerns so far. We are drawing to a close on our training. Last time we had 7 medals in Peru, and I am looking forward to getting more than 10 this time out,” said Ng’isirei

Kenya finished 5th at the 2024 edition of the World Championships with 7 medals: 3 gold,3 silver, and a bronze.