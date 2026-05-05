Lifestyle

Nairobi travellers to experience Chef Mory Sacko’s signature menu

Chef Mory Sacko went viral and gained widespread recognition in 2020 when he appeared on the 11th season of France's 'Top Chef' and again in 2023 for featuring on Time Magazine’s ‘Next Generation Leader’ List.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Kenyans travelling through the Nairobi-Paris route are in for a treat as Air France has announced a signature menu by Michelin-starred chef Mory Sacko.

Chef Mory Sacko went viral and gained widespread recognition in 2020 when he appeared on the 11th season of France’s Top Chef and again in 2023 for featuring on Time Magazine’s ‘Next Generation Leader’ List.

Chef Sacko is a culinary innovator of Senegalese and Malian heritage, who is internationally recognised for his distinctive French and West African cuisines.

His acclaimed Paris restaurant, MoSuke, earned a Michelin star shortly after opening in 2020, establishing him as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary gastronomy. He later extended his culinary footprint with a high-profile collaboration with Louis Vuitton in Saint-Tropez.

“Our partnership with the global gastronomy icon Chef Sacko reinforces Air France’s long-standing ambition to champion French culinary excellence at altitude while embracing the richness of local cultures in its global network. We are delighted to introduce his unique menu to our loyal customers across Africa,” said Joris Holtus, the Air France – KLM regional General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

On board Air France flights from Nairobi, Business cabin passengers can now enjoy a rotating selection of Sacko’s signature creations, which reflect his bold culinary identity while highlighting local ingredients and refined technique.

Kenyan children’s book “Amani and the Last Seed” launched, inspiring young climate action
Wine festival concludes amid rapid rise of wine consumption
Tyson Foods recalls US nuggets after metal pieces found
Peru embassy introduces Pisco to Nairobi through exclusive masterclass

The menus continue his hallmark approach, where African culinary traditions meet French haute cuisine.

In total, Chef Mory has created 12 original dishes, offering the airline’s customers an exclusive range of vegetarian, fish, red meat and poultry dishes, which will be introduced gradually over the coming months.

However, customers can immediately enjoy dishes such as gnocchi with corn cream, a staple ingredient in African cuisine, and spring onions, or sea bass and prawns in a spicy bouillabaisse-style broth served with poached vegetables, allowing the chef to combine the influences of West African fish soups with those of the Mediterranean.

The Nairobi launch forms part of a broader rollout strategy in 2026 – 2027, which will see Mory Sacko’s menus introduced progressively across several sub-Saharan African destinations, including Cotonou, Dakar, Libreville and Lagos.

Uganda’s cricket grannies
Treasury allocates Ksh 49.9B to support food, nutrition security
Africa Media Festival returns for fourth edition at the National Museums
First woman to become Archbishop of Canterbury enthroned
Ngemi Festival tickets go on sale ahead of May celebration in Naivasha
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Uncertainty continues over safety in the Strait of Hormuz
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Uncertainty continues over safety in the Strait of Hormuz
International News NEWS
Kenya, Tanzania commit to grow bilateral trade to Ksh 309B
Business Local Business
President William Ruto addresses Tanzanian Parliament
Local News NEWS
Germany warns EU will retaliate if US raises auto tariffs to 25%
Business International Business

You May also Like

Entertainment

KWAL to unveil new non-alcoholic Cider

Entertainment

Events: Mombasa beach party lights up the Coast

AfricaFeatures

Africa’s women leaders, innovators, and creatives nominated for 2026 Thamani Awards

Entertainment

KULA makes soft launch at Lil Maina’s ‘Sumbua’ album release

Show More