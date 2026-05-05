Nairobi travellers to experience Chef Mory Sacko’s signature menu

Kenyans travelling through the Nairobi-Paris route are in for a treat as Air France has announced a signature menu by Michelin-starred chef Mory Sacko.

Chef Mory Sacko went viral and gained widespread recognition in 2020 when he appeared on the 11th season of France’s Top Chef and again in 2023 for featuring on Time Magazine’s ‘Next Generation Leader’ List.

Chef Sacko is a culinary innovator of Senegalese and Malian heritage, who is internationally recognised for his distinctive French and West African cuisines.

His acclaimed Paris restaurant, MoSuke, earned a Michelin star shortly after opening in 2020, establishing him as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary gastronomy. He later extended his culinary footprint with a high-profile collaboration with Louis Vuitton in Saint-Tropez.

“Our partnership with the global gastronomy icon Chef Sacko reinforces Air France’s long-standing ambition to champion French culinary excellence at altitude while embracing the richness of local cultures in its global network. We are delighted to introduce his unique menu to our loyal customers across Africa,” said Joris Holtus, the Air France – KLM regional General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

On board Air France flights from Nairobi, Business cabin passengers can now enjoy a rotating selection of Sacko’s signature creations, which reflect his bold culinary identity while highlighting local ingredients and refined technique.

The menus continue his hallmark approach, where African culinary traditions meet French haute cuisine.

In total, Chef Mory has created 12 original dishes, offering the airline’s customers an exclusive range of vegetarian, fish, red meat and poultry dishes, which will be introduced gradually over the coming months.

However, customers can immediately enjoy dishes such as gnocchi with corn cream, a staple ingredient in African cuisine, and spring onions, or sea bass and prawns in a spicy bouillabaisse-style broth served with poached vegetables, allowing the chef to combine the influences of West African fish soups with those of the Mediterranean.

The Nairobi launch forms part of a broader rollout strategy in 2026 – 2027, which will see Mory Sacko’s menus introduced progressively across several sub-Saharan African destinations, including Cotonou, Dakar, Libreville and Lagos.