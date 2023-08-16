Ruto reads riot act over Finland, Canada Scholarships Scam

Anyone who misappropriated monies meant for Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme in Uasin Gishu County must be ready to refund the same or face the music.

President William Ruto, while breaking his silence over the scam that saw parents swindled over Ksh. 800 million, has also undertaken to look for possible ways of helping the affected students pursue their dreams once investigations into matter are finalized.

“The people who embezzled the funds must be ready to refund before they get into trouble. Nobody will be allowed to go scot-free. Hard-earned money of the affected people must be refunded,” President Ruto said while addressing residents of Eldoret town Wednesday.

“Once investigations are finalized, I will see how better we can assist the affected students who are innocent by giving them scholarships locally to enable them pursue their education.”

President Ruto spoke at a time the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered the arrest of Uasin Gishu County Senator Jackson Mandago and three others over the scam.

Also wanted by the police are Joseph Kipkemoi Maritim, Meshak Rono and Joshua Kipkemoi Lelei.

They are expected to face charges of forgery, abuse of office, conspiracy to commit a felony and stealing.

The suspects are accused of conspiring to steal Ksh. 1 billion from an account domiciled at the Kenya Commercial Bank in Eldoret registered under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund meant for overseas university fees for students under Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Programme.

According to the detectives handling the matter, they had tried to reach the wanted officials in vain as they claimed they were attending the Devolution Conference currently underway in Eldoret town. This prompted police to move to Nakuru law courts to seek warrants to arrest the suspects.

Last week, Mandago and other officials were grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters by a team that is investigating the Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme.

Mandago confirmed the grilling but did not disclose what he told the officers on his possible role in the saga.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has also been investigating allegations of embezzlement of over Ksh. 837 million by officials.

The funds in question were collected from parents for the facilitation of Tertiary Education in Finland and Canada during the FY 2021/2022.

According to the EACC, Mandago was interviewed as a person of interest after summons were issued to appear before the Commission.