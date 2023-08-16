Friends, family and figures from the entertainment world have paid tribute to an Essex-born actor who has died aged 36.

Darren Kent appeared in shows such as Game of Thrones, EastEnders and the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables.

Mr Kent, who lived in Southend-on-Sea, was also a patron for Equal People Performing Arts, a charity promoting inclusion in the performing arts.

Fellow patron Lee Mead said the actor, who died on Friday, was “so special”.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Mead described Mr Kent as a “fine actor”.

He said Mr Kent was “always giving of his time to people and always so positive”.

Mr Kent, an Italia Conti Stage School graduate, also worked as a director and screenwriter.

In 2021, his short film, You Know Me, won Best Director and Best Short Film at the January London International Monthly Film Festival.

A statement from his agent, Carey Dodd Associates, said Mr Kent died on Friday surrounded by his family and closest friends.

It added: “His indomitable spirit and love of life inspired all he met.

“He will be remembered not only for his talent but as a warm and generous friend.”