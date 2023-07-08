State issues tender notice for construction of industrial parks

The government has issued a tender notice for the construction of aggregation and industrial parks across 25 counties.

According to the notice, the National Contractors who are interested must submit their bids by July 21st and include a Bid Bond for Ksh9 million as a guarantee.

Bid security is intended to shield the contracting party from financial harm in the event that the successful bidder defaults on their contractual commitments.

The parks are to be built at a cost of 500 million Shillings each and will be located in Baringo, Kisumu, Wajir, Samburu, Nyeri, Nyandarua, and Kisii among other counties.

Other counties targetted in the first phase of the scheme include; Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwat, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kericho, Kilifi, Kitui, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Mandera, Narok, Nyandarua, Taita Taveta, Tharka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, and Wajir.

The Tender notice states that each county aggregation and industrial park will have a minimum of four manufacturing sheds of 4,000 Square Metres, thus devolving manufacturing capacity to each of the 47 counties.

There will also be an Aggregation Centre of 4,000 Square Metres which will have a cold storage facility to prevent post-harvest losses.