Ruto urges leaders to engage in peaceful and constructive politics

President William Ruto has challenged leaders to engage in peaceful and constructive politics.

Dr Ruto maintained that the time for competitive politics was over. The President spoke in Lamu County termed as retrogressive politics of violence and destruction of property.

President William Ruto kicked his five-day working tour of Coastal province by inspecting development projects in Lamu and Tana River Counties.

In Lamu, the President officially opened County Commissioner’s Office in Mokowe and later issued cheques to the local fishing community.

It’s here where the President, took issue with what he termed as politics of destruction.

The President urged the police to act firmly to maintain law and order within the confines of the Constitution adding that security of the nation is not negotiable.

The President urged provincial administrators to shun politics and focus on their duties.

On devolution, he said the Government will disburse Ksh 32 billion shareable revenue for counties for this month as early as today Thursday.

Leaders accompanying the president pledged their support in delivering the government’s development agenda.

Later, the President commissioned the rehabilitation programme of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project and issued cheques to the local fishing community in Tana River County.

Report by Ibrahim Adan