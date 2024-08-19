Rwanda’s Bold Steps: Empowering women, transforming society

Yolande Makolo, the spokesperson for the Rwandan government, has become a powerful advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment, driven by her two-decade-long career in public service.

Intertwined with Rwanda’s progressive policies, her journey reflects a nation committed to creating an environment where women not only participate but thrive in all sectors of society.

Rwanda’s efforts to eliminate discrimination are not just rhetorical but deeply embedded in its laws and policies.

Makolo, who has been at the heart of the government for 20 years, emphasizes that these strides are not merely symbolic gestures. “As a woman in government, I have felt the impact of these changes firsthand,” she says. “We have integrated provisions into our system to support women who want and choose to work, ensuring they have the best conditions possible.”

Makolo points to the significant representation of women in Rwanda’s political sphere as a testament to the country’s commitment to gender equality.

“Our constitution mandates that all public decision-making positions must have at least 30 per cent women participation,” she notes. “But we’ve gone beyond that, today, 63 per cent of our members of parliament are women. This is now part of our culture and is seen as normal in Rwanda.”

The Rwandan government’s support for working women is comprehensive, addressing the needs of both mothers and fathers.

Recognizing the importance of a conducive environment for child-rearing, Rwanda’s recent amendments to maternity leave laws demonstrate a forward-thinking approach.

The updated regulations, captured in Law No. 049/2024, extend maternity leave from 12 to 14 weeks, with additional provisions for cases of premature births, stillbirths, and delivery complications. The law also ensures that women whose children die after birth are entitled to full maternity leave benefits.

Makolo highlights the importance of these changes, noting that they came progressively, reflecting the government’s dedication to continuous improvement. “We are prioritizing fathers as well, with paternity leave,” she adds, underscoring the role of both parents in child development.

This progressive legal framework supports women’s participation in the workforce, making it possible for them to balance their professional aspirations with their family responsibilities.

“Many working women now feel that they are able to do what they want, including working,” Makolo observes, pointing to the broader societal shift towards normalizing women’s active participation in all spheres of life.

Rwanda’s policies are not just about numbers; they are about creating a society where every citizen can contribute to the nation’s growth. “Everybody needs to contribute towards the growing economy,” Makolo insists.

She believes that by removing barriers and supporting women in the workforce, Rwanda is not only empowering women but also ensuring the nation’s overall development.

The impact of these policies is also felt in the modernization of processes, such as the Rwanda Social Security Board’s (RSSB) new online application system for maternity leave benefits reimbursement.

This streamlining reflects the government’s commitment to efficiency and accessibility, ensuring that the rights and benefits of working parents are protected and easily accessible.

Makolo’s experience and advocacy are emblematic of Rwanda’s broader commitment to gender equality. As she continues her work in government, she remains optimistic about the future.

“I am happy that we continue to do this so that women are not discouraged from entering the workforce,” she says.

Her story is a powerful reminder of how far Rwanda has come in promoting gender equality and how much further it can go with leaders like her at the helm.