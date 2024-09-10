SBM Bank win International Polo Tourney

SBM Bank were crowned winners of the Kenya International 6-Goal Polo Tournament after a thrilling 7F-7 victory over Turkish Airlines in final at the Nairobi Polo Club.

The bankers took an early lead, with Uruguayan star Mauricio Andre scoring the opening goal in the first chukka. Turkish Airlines responded through their top player, Cruz Novillo Astrada, leveling the score at 1F-1. Both teams matched each other goal-for-goal in the second chukka, ending with a score of 3F-3, with Andre and Astrada scoring twice each for their teams.

In the third chukka, Turkish Airlines briefly pulled ahead, thanks to Astrada’s third goal and a contribution from Nairobi Polo Club captain Vishal Somaia. However, Andre added his fourth goal of the match, keeping SBM Bank close with a score of 5F-4.

The final chukka saw Andre shift into “beast mode,” scoring a remarkable hat trick to secure the win for SBM Bank. Despite goals from Astrada and Fred Kambo of Turkish Airlines, SBM Bank sealed the victory by handicap, ending the match at 7F-7.

Both Mauricio Andre and Cruz Novillo Astrada emerged as the game’s top performers.

Speaking after the match, Magdalene Mulandi, Head of Marketing and Communication at SBM Bank Kenya, expressed her delight at the team’s success and the bank’s ongoing support of polo in Kenya.

“We are immensely proud of the team’s exceptional performance throughout the tournament. This victory is a testament to their dedication and resilience. Polo continues to grow as a sport in Kenya, and we are honored to play a part in its development. We look forward to supporting future tournaments and nurturing more talent within the polo community,” said Mulandi.

SBM Bank Kenya has been a key sponsor of the Kenya International Polo Tournament, underscoring its commitment to developing sports in the region. The tournament has brought together some of the finest polo players, showcasing top-level competition.

In another gripping encounter at the same venue, the Fat Hippo Trophy saw Mawimbi defeat Diani Reef 6F-6. Raphael Nzomo and his son Jadini Nzomo were the standout players for Mawimbi, with Raphael scoring four goals and Jadini adding two more.

Following the conclusion of the 6 goal tournament Nairobi Polo Club is set to host the Kenya International 10-Goal Polo Tournament next weekend.