Senator Chimera urges Coastal residents to rally behind President Ruto

Nominated Senator Raphael Chimera has called on residents of the Coastal region to unite and rally behind President William Ruto in support of the government’s development agenda.

Speaking during a public engagement in the region, the senator emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation between the national government and leaders from the Coast in order to accelerate socio-economic transformation.

He noted that the administration of President Ruto has demonstrated commitment to inclusive development, infrastructure expansion, and economic empowerment across the country.

The youthful lawmaker observed that the Coastal region stands to benefit significantly from ongoing and planned government projects aimed at improving livelihoods, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening key sectors such as tourism, blue economy, and trade.

He urged local leaders and residents to put aside political differences and work collectively with the national government to ensure that development initiatives reach the grassroots.

“Constructive engagement with the government will enable the region to maximize opportunities available under the current administration.With sustained support and collaboration, the Coastal region will witness accelerated growth and improved service delivery” he said.

Chimera concluded by encouraging the electorate to remain united and supportive of the national leadership,noting that partnership between citizens and government is crucial in driving sustainable development across the region.