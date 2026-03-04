DPP secures arrest warrants in Ksh 28M SHA fraud

The Director of Public Prosecutions has intensified the fight against corruption in the health sector after the Milimani Law Courts issued warrants of arrest against 20 individuals and eight medical facilities implicated in the Social Health Authority (SHA) fraud scheme.

The warrants were granted following an application by Prosecution Counsel Joyce Olajo after the suspects failed to appear in court to answer to criminal charges approved by the DPP.

According to a statement, the charges sanctioned by the DPP include conspiracy to defraud, operating unlicensed health facilities, acquisition and use of proceeds of crime, unauthorized access to computer systems, computer fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, and abuse of office.

Prosecutors told the court the suspects allegedly orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently register medical facilities and bill for medical procedures that were never performed, leading to a loss of approximately Ksh. 28 million.

Those facing arrest warrants include Ibrahim Rashid, Ahmed Mohamud Adan, Kamsia Hassan Kala, Hawa Alinoor Malo, Naima Sheikh Ali, Adhihakim Sheikh Ali, Adan Adikhaliq Abdullah, Yussuf Siat Jelle, Mohammed Kulow Ali, Hassan Adan Ibrahim, Mohamed Mohamud Sheik, Ali Ahmed Adan, Mohamednoor Ismael Omar, Ismail Omar Mohammed, and Ali Adin Ibrahim, among others.

Further, the DPP recommended charges against eight medical facilities: Kaafi Nursing Home, Dimtu Nursing Limited, Mama Nerbeel Nursing Home, Kamsihawa Medical Centre, Adfeel Kids Care Medical Centre Limited, Julun Nursing Home, Danaba Care Hospital Limited, and Alati Nursing Home, for their alleged role in the fraudulent scheme.

In a related development, the DPP has charged Harun Liluma with conspiracy to defraud, unauthorized access to computer systems, and abuse of office.

He pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Nyangena and was released on a bond of KSh. 1 million with two sureties, or a cash bail of KSh. 500,000, alongside two contact persons.

The court heard that the offences were allegedly committed on diverse dates between 30th January 2025 and 25th August 2025 within the Republic of Kenya.

The matters are scheduled for mention on 12th March 2026 as the DPP continues to demonstrate resolve in safeguarding public resources and upholding accountability in the health sector.