Shakahola Tragedy: Postmortem of 94 bodies kicks off today

The postmortem of 94 bodies of the victims of the Shakahola starvation cult kicks off Monday.

This is the third phase of the exercise since the start of the exhumation of the bodies in the Shakahola Forest massacre.

The postmortem is intended to ease congestion at the Malindi Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

So far336 bodies have been exhumed from the expansive Chakama Ranch since the exercise began.

The government has since temporarily halted the exhumation process until the completion of the examination of the 94 bodies of the victims of a cult linked to controversial televangelist Paul Mackenzie who was remanded to await formal charges.

The prosecution has indicated it intends to charge him with genocide and other related charges.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has disclosed that there still exist mass graves in the Chakama Ranch that are yet to be exhumed.