Bolt has urged its clients not to use vehicles that do not match the details on their platform.

This follows an incident where two girls, one of them being the daughter of renowned journalist Shiku Muiruri, were kidnapped last week on 4th June 2023.

In a statement, Bolt condemned the incident noting that they proactively collaborated with the authorities to provide pertinent information regarding this case that supported the conclusion of the investigation.

“We are aware of the recent safety incident and deeply appreciate the local authorities’ efforts to ensure that the two young girls were found and safely reunited with their families,” Bolt said.

To avoid such situations, Bolt explained that their platform shows riders the driver and car verification details when they request a ride.

Riders are encouraged to confirm that the driver and car registration details during their pickup match those on the app.

Adding that: “We immediately block drivers that exhibit such behaviour. We also introduced the driver selfie check feature on the platform to enhance safety and prevent driver impersonation and account sharing.”

Similarly, Bolt says that their drivers and rider apps also have an SOS emergency button that can be used to alert, seek security and first-response medical assistance at any time during an active trip.

The e-taxi company has urged users to continue reporting incidents to its Customer Support team.

“The safety of our drivers and riders remains our highest priority. This is why we strongly encourage all riders and drivers to report any incidents to our Customer Support team through our in-app support feature accessible from the Bolt application menu or via kenya@bolt.eu,” Bolt said.

On Sunday, 11th June 2023, the two women, Erica Gachoka aged 26 and her friend Shanice Agose, 27 were rescued in an operation conducted by a joint team of detectives drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Operations branch.

According to a statement by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), on June 4 2023, went missing after attending a house party in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

After the party, the two requested a ride to Kilimani, via the bolt taxi application.

But when the ride arrived along Rhapta road in Westlands and they got in, the driver threatened them using a hammer before speeding off towards Thika.

Investigations into the abduction were immediately launched as the detectives trailed the suspects who operated between Nairobi, Thika, Ruiru and Witeithie in Kiambu County.

The abductors demanded for a ransom of Ksh250,000 from each of the two, in order to release them.

On Sunday, the officers raided a house in Ngoigwa area in Thika, where two suspects Timothy Kiragu, 34 and Samuel Kipkurui, 33 were arrested.

After a brief interview, the duo led detectives to Gatukuyu in Mang’u, Kiambu County, where the two women were rescued.

Assorted crude weapons and fake motor vehicle number plates were recovered from the suspects.