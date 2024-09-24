Siaya: Clerics want Bill regulating religious bodies withdrawn

Siaya clerics have called for the immediate withdrawal of a bill seeking to regulate religious bodies, terming it as synonymous with church persecution.

Addressing the media after attending the Siaya County church leaders’ forum meeting held at the Skills for Living ministry headquarters in Siaya town, the clerics lamented that several clauses in the bill were hell bent at curtailing the spread of the gospel and, if not checked, will see the country degenerate into lawlessness.

Led by the chairman of the forum, Archbishop James Opiyo Anyango and Organizing Secretary, Bishop Wilfred Amollo, the church leaders said it was unfortunate that the bill seeks to bar religious leaders from undertaking some of the principal duties bestowed on them by their spiritual books, such as praying for the sick.

“This is not Biblical. We are ordained to pray for the sick” said Archbishop Opiyo Anyango adding that the bill further seeks to have those who are prayed for and recover to seek approval of their miracles by the ministry of health.

The forum Organizing Secretary, bishop Amollo called on the government not to subject the religious organizations to sanctions just because one religious leader broke the law.

He further condemned the demand that churches open three separate accounts for tithe, offerings and gifts/ donations that will be subject to government audit and taxation, saying that already, religious organizations and their leaders pay taxes.

A member of the forum, Bishop Samuel Otieno warned that thuggery and lawlessness will increase in the country should the bill sail through.

Bishop Otieno said clauses that bar preaching in schools should not be entertained.

“The government cannot deny us the opportunity to preach the gospel” he said adding “quite a number of us here were preached to and left thuggery and other bad things”.