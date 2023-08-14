MoH launches health facility census to assess sector gaps

Kenya is embarking on a Health Facility Census to identify gaps in the sector and ensure quality health services.

The exercise will be conducted in conjunction with County governments and health stakeholders.

Speaking during the launch, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said the census will target all public, private, and faith-based health facilities to assess and classify health facilities based on their service delivery efficiencies with an aim to improve the quality of healthcare services offered.

“By comprehensively assessing our health facilities, we will gather valuable data that will guide policy formulation, planning, and programming within the health sector. This census sets the foundation for a healthier, more robust healthcare system, in line with our commitment to providing quality healthcare for all,” said Nakhumicha.

At the same time, the CS announced plans by the government to unveil over 100,000 community health promoters during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held in October.

“In an effort to accelerate the attainment of UHC, the government has prioritized Primary Health Care including a focus on Community Health Promoters at the community level. This endeavor will shift the focus of health sector investment to preventive and promotive health care,” said Nakhumicha.

The government in conjunction with Counties will also work towards the establishment of Primary Care Networks (PCNs) which will be organized in a hub and spoke model and will be linked with the higher levels of the health system for a seamless continuum of care.