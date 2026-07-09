Simiyu’s stunning season sets stage for Tusker’s Gala Awards night

Ian Simiyu’s breakout campaign looks set to dominate the conversation when Tusker FC gather for their annual Gala Awards, an event that arrives on the back of silverware and ahead of one of the club’s busiest transfer windows in years.

The midfielder was the standout performer of Tusker’s Mozzart Bet Cup triumph over Kenya Police, scoring both goals in the 2-1 final win and walking away with the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, Midfielder of the Tournament, and Man of the Match honours in one afternoon.

Across the Cup run alone, he contributed three goals and two assists, then added five more in the league to finish the season with eight goals in all competitions, one clear of forward Eric Kapaito’s tally of seven. That form makes Simiyu the clear favourite for Midfielder of the Season and a genuine contender for the club’s overall MVP award, alongside other categories including Goalkeeper, Defender, and Striker of the Season.

Kapaito, for his part, remains the frontrunner for Striker of the Season after leading the Brewers’ scoring charts with six league goals and one in the FKF Cup.

The gala itself follows directly from the Mozzart Bet Cup final win over Kenya Police, a result that not only delivered silverware but secured Tusker’s place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup — raising the stakes for the recruitment work already under way.

That work has been extensive. The club is bracing for one of its biggest squad overhauls in recent memory, with as many as 15 players potentially departing to make room for a comparable number of incomings.

The rebuild has already produced its first major signing in Nigerian striker Victor Chukwuemeka Mbaoma, the reigning Nigeria Premier Football League top scorer, brought in specifically to strengthen the attack for continental football.

At the same time, Tusker have moved to lock down experience at the back, handing one-year extensions to defenders Tom Teka Omenda and Francis Oduor.