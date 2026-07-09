AthleticsSports

Gout Gout Out for Season After Hamstring Tear, Misses World U20s

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout will miss next month’s World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene after suffering a serious hamstring tear, ending his 2026 season and derailing his bid to become 200m U20 world champion.

The 18-year-old revealed on Instagram that he injured his left hamstring during training in Brisbane, with an MRI confirming a grade-three tear affecting over 8cm of the hamstring, including partial disruption of the tendon. Gout said he was disappointed but had no choice but to accept the setback, adding that his focus now shifts to rehabilitation and returning stronger in 2027.

The injury caps a remarkable rise for the teenager, who first drew global attention with a silver medal in the 200m at the 2024 World U20 Championships, clocking 20.60 seconds as a 16-year-old behind South Africa’s Bayanda Walaza. He built on that breakthrough in April, smashing the U20 200m world record at the Australian Championships in Sydney with a time of 19.67 seconds — quicker than Usain Bolt’s mark at the same age in 2004 — a performance later ratified by World Athletics despite scrutiny over the timing.

Gout made his senior Diamond League debut in the 200m last month, finishing sixth in 20.60 seconds, unable to replicate his national record pace against senior competition. He also placed third in the rarely run 150m at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting, clocking 14.96 seconds.

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Gout had already opted to skip this month’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow to prioritise his U20 title defence in Eugene, a decision now overtaken by injury. Australia’s Commonwealth Games sprint effort will instead be led by Eddie Nketia, competing in green and gold for the first time after switching allegiance from New Zealand.

 

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For Gout, long tipped as the athlete to emulate Bolt’s legacy, the injury marks his first major setback — and a test of patience before what he hopes will be a stronger comeback in 2027.

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