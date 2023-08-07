Soccer Assassins relish their chances in premier league after promotion

Soccer Assasins were crowned overall winners of the Football Kenya Federation Division One women’s league after defeating Kibera Soccer Ladies 4-1 at Rift Valley Institute of Technology grounds,Nakuru.

The two teams were pitted against each other in the final after emerging champions of Zone A and Zone B.

Bungoma Queens outwitted Uweza in a promotion play off thus earning a place in next seasons FKF Women’s Premier League.

Soccer Assassin which is a school team for Madira Girls School came from behind to beat Kibera who had gone ahaed through Maximila Robi after 18 minutes.

Soccer Assassins pulled level shortly through Charity Midema who had earlier missed a penalty.

Valerie Nekesa widened the lead for the students scoring a third after 31 minutes.

Nekesa was on the mark again for her second of the game sealing victory for Assasins who now become the first school team to earn promotion to top tier football in the country.

Meanwhile Bungoma Queens earned promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Women’s premier league after trouncing Uweza Women 6-5 via penalty kicks.

The two sides tied 1-1 in regular time forcing the match to be decided through spot kicks.

Uweza Women had finished second in Zone A while Bungoma Queens were first runners up in Zone B,thus setting up promotion play off.

Soccer Assasins,Kibera Soccer Ladies and Bungoma Queens will now feature in the 2023/24 Womens Premier League.