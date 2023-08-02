South Sudan: UN agencies urge immediate action to avert deepening food crisis

UN food security agencies on Tuesday warned that South Sudan faces a severe humanitarian crisis unless immediate action and investment are taken to address food insecurity, climate challenges, and insecurity.

During a three-day visit to the country, Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP); and Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) witnessed the devastating effects of severe weather events and a lack of infrastructure on communities.

“Conflict, climate change, and soaring costs in South Sudan are causing some of the highest levels of hunger in the world,” said McCain.

She added that just handing out food is not the solution.

“We must break the cycle and empower communities to plant the seeds of hope, opportunity, and economic development. With peace and stability, the potential of South Sudan is incredible,” she stressed.

The visit comes after a joint UN report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023, which found that over 120 million more people are suffering chronic malnourishment since 2019.

Potential breadbasket of east Africa