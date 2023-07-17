High Court declines to stop opposition-led protests

High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi has declined to stop a petition seeking to block the planned opposition-led protests scheduled for Wednesday to Friday.

In a ruling, Justice Mugambi directed the petitioners to instead serve the respondents with the petition within 3 days and responses to the petition and application be filed within 10 days.

“I have read the petition and notice of motion application dated 17th July, 2023 together with the Certificate of Urgency and hereby direct as follows: Let the Application and the Petition be served within the next 3 days. 2. Responses to the petition and the Application be filed within 1o days. Further documentation/replying affidavit by the Petitioner be filed and served within 10 days,” Mugambi directed.

The matter filed under a certificate of urgency will be mentioned for further directions on September 21.

The petitioner, Martin Gitau through his lawyer Adrian Kamotho, argued the demonstrations were negatively affecting the economy and paralyzing emergency services.

Additionally, he sought to have the court bar Azimio allied parties from accessing funds from the political parties’ fund kitty.