Podcasts Spotlight: Bifwoli Wakoli, former Assistant Minister

Spotlight: Bifwoli Wakoli, former Assistant Minister

By
KBC Digital
-
0
Google search engine

Bifwoli Wakoli, former Assistant Minister, narrates his political journey.

This programme was produced on 21st March, 2021.

Previous articleIPOA condemns attacks on police in Mandera, calls for perpetrators arrest
Next articleGov’t encourages establishment of vaccine manufacturing plants in Kenya
KBC Digital
http://www.kbc.co.ke

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR