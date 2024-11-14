In a show of solidarity, Kenyan celebrities and activists have joined the growing online campaign calling for an end to femicide cases in the country.

Over the past three months, police reports have revealed more than 90 cases of femicide, leaving many Kenyans shocked and demanding immediate action.

This distressing trend has sparked nationwide outrage, with citizens calling for the government and law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice and create a safer environment for women.

Human rights organisations and social justice advocates are sounding the alarm, urging the government to take decisive measures to protect women’s lives.

The hashtag #EndFemicideKE has gained momentum across social media platforms, amplifying the voices of those calling for justice for victims and their families.

In response to the rising public outcry, an offline march has been scheduled for December 10th, coinciding with International Human Rights Day, to demand accountability and raise awareness about the escalating cases of gender-based violence (GBV).

Organisers aim to draw attention to the urgent need for systemic change to protect women from violence.

Kenyan celebrities are playing a significant role in rallying support for this cause.

Gospel singer and TV host Kambua took to social media to encourage Kenyans to participate in the march.

“10/12/24 we march against femicide. Every woman deserves safety, dignity, & respect. #EndFemicideKE.”

Similarly, actress Shivisike Shivisi expressed her frustration, highlighting that despite a previous march held earlier this year on January 27th, femicide cases have not decreased.

“We had a #endfemicide march on 27/01/2024. 11 months later, there’s a need for another one simply because men will not stop killing women. It is quite heart-breaking. Quite.”

The upcoming march is a call for justice that comes amidst ongoing efforts by civil society groups to set the agenda on gender-based violence.

Notable organisations like Pawa254 are also using creative platforms to spark conversations around GBV.

The organisation has set up a Masquerade Ball on November 22nd, where participants will engage in discussions about GBV, aiming to educate and mobilize the public on these critical issues.