National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichungwa has assured Kenyans that the proposed Finance Bill 2023 is not as punitive as propagated by the opposition.

Speaking ahead of the debate scheduled next week, ichungwa said there’s a spirited effort to mislead Kenyans on the contents of the finance bill but the truth shall be known during the debate.

The National Assembly is set to resume plenary sittings on Tuesday to a full tray of business.

Key business awaiting MPs include consideration of finance bill that will provide for revenue generation measures and appropriations bill that will explain government’s expenditure for financial 2022/23/

Ichungwa accused the opposition of attempting to interfere with the independence and procedures of Parliament by demanding withdrawal of the finance bill.

He insisted that the bill will lower the cost of living contrary to claims by made Azimio One Kenya.

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba the sponsor of a bill that seeks to compel government to provide free sanitary towels to all school girls, supported the proposal to tax imported sanitary towels saying it will uplift local manufacturers.

The national assembly finance committee is expected to table its report on finance bill next week after conducting public participation on the legislation.