State to cater for expenses of Londiani accident victims

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced the Government will settle the bills of victims of the Londiani tragic accident.

Speaking after he joined leaders and Kenyans at Londiani Grounds Tuesday for the interdenominational prayers and fundraising in support of families of the Londiani tragedy, the Deputy President said the support will include offering financial support to aid in burial preparations.

DP Gachagua condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident that claimed at least 50 people on Friday.

He called upon road users to be vigilant to prevent similar occurrences in the future while warning that the government would do everything in its power to enhance road safety.

He asked County Governments to work with the national government to create safe spaces for small business traders to carry out their businesses to avoid endangering their lives.

The leaders who accompanied the Deputy President including cabinet secretaries, governors and members of National Assembly echoed sentiments by the DP and called on road users to ensure their vehicles are road worthy.

The Ministry of Transport through the Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has also expressed that they will issue new regulations through the National Assembly that will see a lot improvement through the use of technology including ensuring all vehicles are fitted with dashboard cameras and vehicle telematics that will transmit the GPS system, a recorder to transmit speed, location and vehicle maintenance as a way of reducing road accidents.

The Deputy President called on Kenyans to continue extending arts of compassion to the bereaved.