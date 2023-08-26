10-man Fulham hold Arsenal at Emirates

Joao Palhinha secured a point for 10-man Fulham in an entertaining Premier League 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

Palhinha’s first-time finish from a corner in the 87th minute earned the away side a share of the spoils.

The Cottagers had Calvin Bassey sent off four minutes earlier after he fouled Eddie Nketiah on the counter-attack.

Andreas Pereira got Fulham off to a flying start, scoring after just 57 seconds.

Pereira latched onto a loose ball from Bukayo Saka and fired in a curling shot, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale out of position.

Saka equalised from the penalty spot for the Gunners after Fabio Vieira was caught by Kenny Tete.

Nketiah scored Arsenal’s second as they came from behind to take the lead, before Fulham had the final word.

EPL RESULTS

Saturday 26/08/2023

Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenahm

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Everton 0-1 Wolves

Man Utd 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Brighton 1-3 Westham