Stop branding public projects with personal names, EACC warns leaders

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has warned political leaders against branding publicly funded projects and programmes with their names, images, symbols or political party identities.

In an advisory dated June 23, 2026, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the commission has noted an emerging trend where public projects are being associated with individual political leaders, terming the practice an abuse of office and misuse of public resources.

Mohamud said reports received by the commission indicate that some political leaders have consistently branded government-funded projects and programmes using their personal names, images or symbols.

The anti-graft agency said such actions violate constitutional principles on leadership, integrity, public finance management and ethical conduct.

“While recognition of public service is important, branding of publicly funded projects and programmes with the identities of political office holders amounts to abuse of office, misuse of public resources and unethical conduct contrary to Articles 10, 73 and 75, 201 (d) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, Public Finance Management Act, 2012 and the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012,” said Mohamud.

EACC said public officers are required to prioritise public interest over personal or political gain, uphold transparency and accountability in the management of public resources and maintain high standards of integrity in executing their duties.

The commission directed state and public officers to stop using public resources to advance personal, political or partisan interests.

Public entities have also been urged to ensure that government projects do not carry names, portraits, images or symbols of serving state officers, public officers, political leaders or political parties before, during or after implementation.

EACC further directed implementing agencies to ensure that where recognition is necessary, it should only identify the responsible government entity and indicate whether the project is supported by the National or County Government.

The commission says it will monitor compliance with the directive and that violations could attract administrative or legal sanctions.