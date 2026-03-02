Local NewsNEWS

Ruto condemns ongoing attacks in the Middle East

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has condemned the ongoing retaliatory attacks by Iran across several Middle East countries following its attack by the US and Israel.

In a statement on Monday President Ruto said the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain posed a threat to international peace and security calling for talks to de-escalate the war.

“At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East. Kenya calls for urgent multi-stakeholder engagement towards de-escalation,” said the Head of State.

At least nine people have been killed and 27 injured in a missile strike on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, emergency services say.

The attack comes as Iran launched strikes across the Middle East in response to a massive and ongoing attack against it by the US and Israel.

One person has been killed in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, and and a death has also been reported in Kuwait. Dozens more people have been injured in strikes across the region.

Kenya is stable and secure, DP Gachagua tells Diaspora community
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity lauds Morocco’s support on Libya’s bid for an AU seat on peace and security
Mudavadi says Haiti mission not dependent on single nation
Mandera County Referral Hospital unveils modern dental unit

Thousands of flights have been grounded to and from the region, in one of the most serious disruptions to global travel since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across the Gulf, Iran has used ballistic missiles and drones to launch large-scale attacks on US allies and assets, after Iran’s supreme leader was killed in the ongoing US-Israel air offensive launched on Saturday morning.

President Ruto promises more police funding to boost operations
Laban Onserio joins National Defence University Kenya for Advanced Crisis Management Studies
Xi calls for protection of Chinese civilization, culture and heritage
Kisumu ASK Show resumes after three year break
Gov’t encourages establishment of vaccine manufacturing plants in Kenya
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Congolese music stars Koffi Olomidé, Cindy Le Coeur tie the knot
Next Article Oil prices rise after ships attacked near Strait of Hormuz
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Farmers won’t be forced to adopt GM maize
County News NEWS
NACADA seizes 2,400 cannabis stones, illicit vodka in Nandi night raid
County News
Infantino wants red card for players covering their mouths in a bid to end racism
Football Sports
Former Mauritania tactician Abdou ,named new Burkina Faso coach
Football Sports

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Medics stage night vigil outside Afya House over intern posting delays

Local NewsNEWS

NTSA: 1,679 have died from road accidents this year

Local News

Kenyan, Haitian police intensify efforts to reclaim gang-controlled areas

Local NewsNEWS

Health reforms, economic outlook top agenda as MPs convene for retreat

Show More