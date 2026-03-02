Ruto condemns ongoing attacks in the Middle East

President William Ruto has condemned the ongoing retaliatory attacks by Iran across several Middle East countries following its attack by the US and Israel.

In a statement on Monday President Ruto said the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain posed a threat to international peace and security calling for talks to de-escalate the war.

“At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East. Kenya calls for urgent multi-stakeholder engagement towards de-escalation,” said the Head of State.

At least nine people have been killed and 27 injured in a missile strike on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, emergency services say.

The attack comes as Iran launched strikes across the Middle East in response to a massive and ongoing attack against it by the US and Israel.

One person has been killed in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, and and a death has also been reported in Kuwait. Dozens more people have been injured in strikes across the region.

Thousands of flights have been grounded to and from the region, in one of the most serious disruptions to global travel since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across the Gulf, Iran has used ballistic missiles and drones to launch large-scale attacks on US allies and assets, after Iran’s supreme leader was killed in the ongoing US-Israel air offensive launched on Saturday morning.