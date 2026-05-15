Stories of resilience, inclusion mark Huawei Digitruck graduation in Lamu

The graduation of over 140 youths from the Huawei DigiTruck Programme in Lamu County was marked by powerful stories of resilience, determination, and hope, underscoring the transformative impact of digital inclusion in underserved communities.

Among the standout graduates was Rose Waithera, a young mother who enrolled in the programme while expectant and remained committed throughout the five week training.

During the training, she delivered her baby and later returned to complete the sessions. At the graduation ceremony held at the Mokowe Kenya Maritime Authority Command Centre, Rose proudly received her certificate while carrying her newborn, an enduring symbol of perseverance and the power of opportunity.

Reflecting on her journey, Rose said: “Joining the Huawei DigiTruck programme gave me hope and confidence for my future. During the training period, I delivered my baby but returned to continue learning because I did not want to miss this opportunity. Graduating today while carrying my child is a proud moment for me and my family.”

She added that her daily commute, boarding two boats from her home in Manga to Mokowe, was a worthwhile sacrifice that has now opened new possibilities for her future.

Also celebrated was Simon Murimi, a student living with disabilities affecting both his hands and legs, who demonstrated remarkable determination by attending all training sessions and successfully completing the programme. His achievement inspired fellow participants and highlighted the importance of inclusive access to digital education.

“This programme has shown me that disability is not inability. Despite the challenges I face, I attended every session because I believe these digital skills will shape my future. I am grateful to Huawei Kenya and the Lamu County Government for giving us equal opportunities to learn and grow,” said Simon.

The DigiTruck Programme in Lamu, implemented through a partnership between Huawei Kenya, the County Government, and Computers for Schools Kenya, equips young people in areas such as Mokowe and Mpeketoni with practical ICT and digital literacy skills to enhance employability, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The graduation ceremony was graced by Dr. Mbarak Bahjaj, Deputy Governor of Lamu County, alongside Aisha Shariff Omar, County Executive Committee Member for Climate Change, ICT, E Government and Citizen Participation, as well as county officials, Huawei Kenya representatives, and other ICT stakeholders.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Bahjaj applauded the programme for equipping youth with the digital competencies needed to thrive in a technology driven economy and for bridging the digital divide in Lamu County.

“Programs like the DigiTruck are critical in bridging the digital skills gap among young people. By equipping Lamu’s youth with practical digital knowledge and modern ICT competencies, this initiative is not only preparing them for today’s technology driven world, but also opening up pathways to innovation, entrepreneurship, and meaningful participation in the digital economy,” he said. “This is a significant step toward empowering local communities through access to opportunity and inclusive growth.”

The Huawei DigiTruck, a solar-powered mobile digital classroom, continues to transform lives across Kenya by extending access to digital learning and emerging technologies to remote communities. With Lamu now the 43rd county reached, the programme has trained nearly 11,000 youth nationwide since its launch in 2019, with recent deployments in counties such as Wajir and Garissa in February and March 2026, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Khadija Mohammed, Public Affairs and Media Director at Huawei, commended the graduates for their resilience and encouraged them to apply their newly acquired skills in real world contexts.

“Digital literacy and skilling are critical enablers for youth to actively participate in the digital and knowledge economy. Through opportunities such as online jobs, e-commerce, and digital entrepreneurship, young people can unlock new pathways to income generation and self-reliance,” she said.

She further emphasized Huawei’s commitment to advancing Kenya’s digital transformation agenda saying, “At Huawei, we believe that technology and digital literacy form the foundation of a thriving digital economy. By investing in programmes like DigiTruck and partnering with like-minded organisations, we aim to expand access to opportunity and support youth from historically underserved communities like Lamu to actively participate in Kenya’s digital future.”

The inspiring journeys of Rose Waithera and Simon Murimi serve as a powerful reminder that digital transformation is not just about technology, it is about changing lives, creating opportunities, and ensuring that no one is left behind.