Suspect allegedly linked to cybercrime detained for 7 more days

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been granted only seven days to complete investigations on a suspect allegedly linked to cybercrime and terrorism.

This is after the Investigating Officer presented a miscellaneous application at a Milimani court to have the suspect detained for fourteen days because of the bulkiness of the data to be presented as evidence.

The investigating officer told the court they are seeking custodial orders to continue holding the suspect Shadrack Omondi alias Omosh Jakababa.

He told the court that they believe the suspect is a member of a syndicate inciting people online and if released on cash bail he will interfere with the digital evidence.

However the defense lawyer objected to the request.

Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi directed the matter be mentioned on 17th July 2023.

Elsewhere the High Court has upheld the decision of an Anti-Corruption Magistrate rejecting nine exhibits in former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s corruption case.

Justice Professor Dickson Sifuna while dismissing the application for review by the Director of Public Prosecutions directed parties to take a hearing date.

And, the high court has dismissed a case by the chairman of the board of elections for Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Benjamin Onkoba blocking his prosecution for defying a court order.

Justice Asenath Ongeri allowed the chairman of KNCCI Turkana County Pius Ewoton to proceed with the case he filed challenging illegal elections conducted by Onkoba.