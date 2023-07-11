Nairobi Polo Club receives sponsorship boost ahead of new season

Preparations for the new 2023 Polo season has been boosted following a new partnership with SBM Bank.

The partnership will see the increase of the games activities and visibility throughout the season.

Nairobi Polo Club Chairperson, Fredd Kambo said they are committed to ensuring that polo remains to be one of East Africa’s most popular sport.

“We are excited to have SBM Bank Kenya on board as the official bank sponsor for the upcoming season. We have an ambitious roadmap to grow this club and a strong partnership with our sponsors is key to achieving this objective.”

Kambo revealed the new season comprising of nine tournaments is set to begin on July 14th calling for more intrested to join the sport.

SBM Bank remarked that their choice of partnership with Polo was due to the sports remarkable rich history and prestige.

Kenya Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Jotham Mutoka said;

“As we celebrate five years in the Kenyan market, it is a natural fit for us to partner with an institution that has made great strides in the sports industry for close to a century,” Mutoka said.