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Suspected remains of missing Isiolo businessman recovered

Bruno Mutunga
By Bruno Mutunga
3 Min Read

Suspected remains, clothes and shoes believed to belong to missing businessman George Gitonga, who disappeared earlier this month under mysterious circumstances have been found.

Police officers together with family members confirmed the discovery during an ongoing search operation aimed at tracing the missing businessman, who was last seen on the night of May 1st at around 9 p.m.

Isiolo County Police Commander Isaac Sang and County Criminal Investigations Officer Denis Wekesa confirmed the incident and said investigations are still underway to establish the identity of the recovered remains.

According to Officer Wekesa, the clothes and shoes recovered at the scene are suspected to match those worn by George Gitonga on the night he disappeared. Detectives are now relying on forensic investigations to help determine whether the remains belong to the missing businessman.

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Police say DNA samples have already been collected and will be taken to the government laboratory for scientific analysis. The results are expected to help investigators confirm the identity of the remains and provide direction in the ongoing investigations.

Speaking after the discovery, Isiolo County Police Commander Isaac Sang assured residents that security agencies are committed to uncovering the truth behind the disappearance.

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He said detectives are pursuing several leads and urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with investigators by sharing any information that may assist in the case.

Family members expressed pain and frustration over the incident, calling on the government and security agencies to speed up investigations so that the family can get justice and closure.

Munene Kinyua, who is a brother to the missing businessman, said the family has been living in anxiety and uncertainty since the disappearance of their loved one.

Kinyua, accompanied by family friend Fredrick Kihara, appealed to authorities not to relent in the investigations until all those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

The incident has sparked concern among residents and business people in Isiolo, with many now questioning the security situation, especially during night hours.

Meanwhile, the authorities also used the opportunity to caution boda boda operators and other road users to remain vigilant and avoid operating in unsafe areas at night saying criminals are increasingly targeting unsuspecting operators and members of the public.

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