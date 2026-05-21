Late Nderitu Gachagua’s son appeals jail term, says he was framed

Jackson Kihara Gachagua, son of the late former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, has moved to the High Court in a renewed bid to appeal his jail term.

Kihara, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence at Manyani Prison following his 2019 conviction for robbery with violence, is appearing before Justice Alexander Muteti at the Milimani Court.

He maintains his innocence, alleging that he was framed in an attempt to intimidate him into surrendering documents linked to his late father’s property.

Last year, his appeal was dismissed, but Kihara has once again sought an open court hearing to present what he claims is evidence that the charges were fabricated.

He wants to represent himself, stating that all his lawyers were compromised.

Additional reporting/photos by Ruth Wamboi