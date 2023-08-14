Swahili edition of President Xi’s book on Governance launched in Kenya

All nations across the world, both developed and developing, have many lessons to learn from China’s governance system. This was said Monday in Kenya’s capital Nairobi during the launch of a translated version of the book authored by President Xi Jinping.

Translated into Swahili by the Kenya Literature Bureau, the book, according to the highest-ranking Kenyan government officials present during the launch, will offer significant insights into the reasons behind China’s rise and how the country attained development milestones almost reminiscent of none in record time.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu noted that its readers shall be able to delve deeper and understand the social undertakings that are led by the Chinese leader.

“Our country can easily borrow from some of the programs undertaken such as how the People’s Republic of China has been able to achieve better and fairer education for millions of its citizens,” he said

“This remarkable book opens our eyes to the history and way of governance of the Communist Party of China and the philosophy of its central leadership,” added the CS

His sentiments resonated well with those of HU Heping, the Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, who noted that there has been an increasing demand for the book in many parts of the world, including Kenya, from people keen to know more about the experiences of China’s development, and the governance philosophy and practices of the Chinese leadership.

“Developing countries, including Kenya, can refer to this book to find inspirations in the pursuit of independent modernization and the exploration of development paths,” said HU in his speech during the launch at the University of Nairobi.

“This book explains the historical and cultural background of the development path that China has chosen. History connects the past to the present, and we always carry our present into the future. China’s development path is shaped by its own unique culture, traditions, history, and context,” added HU

HU, also the Executive Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, noted that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era upholds the principle of “from the people, for the people, and beneficial to the people”, and its core value is putting people first. When doing his work, he said President Xi always keeps people uppermost in his mind.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza described the launch as an “Exciting moment of cultural exchange” and said the book will, besides offering significant development lessons, bridge understanding between Africa and China.

“The Swahili edition of “The Governance of China (Volume 1),” is a masterpiece penned by H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China. The book represents a significant stride in fostering mutual understanding between Africa and China,” she said

Added Malonza; “As we stand on the cusp of history, the nurturing of Kiswahili in China symbolizes not only linguistic appreciation but also a diplomatic dance that can fortify relations and weave a tapestry of shared destinies.”

By incorporating Kiswahili in literature, she said China is paving the way to cultural understanding, which will promote tourism and trade across East Africa and Asia, benefiting ordinary citizens.

According to China International Communications Group President Du Zhanyuan, President Xi, in the book, has put forward a series of original new concepts, new ideas, and new strategies in leading the Chinese people towards modernization.

“Based on China’s development experience and in-depth thinking about the future of mankind, he has provided Chinese solutions for improving the global governance system and solving the common problems faced by mankind,” noted Du.

Du said President Xi proposed the concept of a global community of a shared future, which is committed to enhancing the common well-being of all humankind in response to the strong aspirations of the peoples of all countries for peace, development, and cooperation.

“Adhering to the concept of mutually beneficial and win-win development, he put forward the Global Development Initiative, advocating for prioritizing development and promoting a new stage of balanced, coordinated, and inclusive global development,” he added

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian his government is keen on deepening mutual understanding and sharing experience on governance in a bid to promote China-Kenya friendship and cooperation.

“As we observe 60 years of diplomatic relations, the launching of Xi Jinping’s book ‘Utawala wa China’ comes at a special time. I believe it will give our Kenyan friends an understanding of the Chinese government’s philosophy, both domestic and foreign policy, and a development path China has chosen,” said Beijing’s top diplomat in Nairobi even as he gave reference to President Xi’s rallying call of China seeking to understand the world better as the world endears to have a better understanding of China.

Since the publication of its first volume in 2014, the four-volume book has been distributed in more than 1860 countries and regions in 37 languages.