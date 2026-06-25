Tanzania’s VAT refund revolution: The quiet reform that could unlock billions in private investment

When governments unveil annual budgets, headlines focus on the big numbers: spending, growth and tax collection.

But sometimes the real story sits quietly in the technical annexes.

Tanzania’s 2026/27 budget, due to take effect from July, includes plans for 6.3%GDP growth and the biggest spending plan in the country’s history, while narrowing the deficit. Yet one quieter reform may prove more consequential: VAT refunds.

This mundane issue has been one of the biggest friction points in Tanzania’s investment story for years.

For exporters, manufacturers and institutional investors, delayed VAT refunds have long acted like an invisible tax. Businesses routinely waited months, sometimes years, to recover money they were legally owed. By 2025, pending refunds had reached roughly $650 million. In effect, companies were financing the state with their own working capital, often without a clear repayment timeline.

Investors notice these things. A country may advertise a competitive VAT rate, generous incentives and ambitious growth plans. But if businesses cannot reliably recover VAT credits, the real cost of doing business rises sharply. In 2022, Tanzania attracted $922 million in foreign direct investment, compared with Kenya’s $2 billion and Ethiopia’s $3.1 billion. The gap has many causes, but administrative friction is consistently high on investor concern lists.

The 2026/27 budget introduces a mandatory 30-day timeline for VAT refunds, backed by statutory interest if the government fails to pay on time. Previously, refund timelines functioned more as administrative guidance than enforceable law. Now delays carry a financial cost for the state, turning VAT refunds into a binding obligation.

The scale of the problem should not be underestimated. Anthony Chamanga, Chief Development Manager of the Tanzania Horticultural Association, warned that sustained VAT refund delays had led to “dire financial straits, with some companies failing to meet critical obligations such as loan repayments and timely salary disbursements.” Across sectors, the pattern was the same: legitimate credits trapped in the system and quietly eroding business finances.

That is what this budget aims to change. As Rahim Dossa, Vice Chairman of the Tanzania Truck Owners Association, noted, the reform will “improve cash flow, reduce investment costs and support fleet expansion.”

The benefits extend further: lenders can assess financing needs more confidently, and investors can model returns with greater accuracy. In short, capital becomes easier and cheaper to deploy.

The significance of this reform extends beyond VAT administration.

For years, African governments have competed for investment by offering tax holidays, exemptions and special incentives. While such measures can help, investors often care just as much about predictability and administrative efficiency.

A tax incentive is worth little if it takes years to access. A favourable tax rate means less if compliance is cumbersome and refunds remain trapped in bureaucracy. The budget suggests Tanzania increasingly understands this reality.

The regional backdrop makes the change more significant. In Kenya, VAT refund delays remain a complaint among exporters despite formal mechanisms. Uganda also sees cash-flow strain linked to compliance and verification.

Across the region, the pattern is similar: VAT is theoretically neutral, but delays turn it into a financing burden. Tanzania’s move to hard-code a 30-day limit with penalties is therefore a meaningful step toward international best practice.

The refund change is not happening in isolation.

Another important adjustment is the removal of the expiry on VAT deferment for imported capital goods. Investors importing machinery, industrial equipment or infrastructure inputs will no longer face uncertainty over whether they must pay VAT upfront before production begins. That matters because those upfront costs can materially reshape project financing.

Taken together, the two reforms create a powerful combination. VAT deferment reduces the cash investors must commit at the start of a project. Faster refunds ensure legitimate VAT credits do not become trapped later in the system. The combined effect is a meaningful reduction in the cost of investment within a single fiscal cycle.

Tanzania’s corporate tax rate of 30% remains above regional peers including Kenya and Ethiopia, both at 25%. But serious investors are not simply comparing headline rates. They are assessing whether refunds arrive on time, whether deferred obligations become surprise liabilities, and whether the system performs as written. On those questions, Tanzania has made a more credible commitment.

Of course, implementation will determine whether the reform delivers its full impact. Businesses will be watching closely to see whether refunds are processed within the promised timeframe and whether interest payments are honoured when delays occur. As with many reforms, credibility will be built through execution rather than announcements.

Still, the direction of travel is encouraging. The lesson extends beyond Tanzania. The most competitive economies are not always those with the lowest taxes, but those where systems work smoothly, consistently and predictably.

Tanzania’s VAT refund reform fits squarely into that category. It is not flashy or politically loud. But if implemented properly, it could unlock significant private investment simply by ensuring businesses get their own money back on time.

That is the kind of reform that does not always make headlines but often changes outcomes.