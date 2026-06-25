Business as usual in Tharaka Nithi amid demonstrations

Residents of Tharaka Nithi County went about their normal daily activities on Thursday despite earlier calls for Gen Z demonstrations to mark two years since the deaths and disappearances reported during the June 2024 anti-government protests.

A spot check in Chuka Town revealed business operations running uninterrupted, with supermarkets, banks, retail shops and other commercial establishments opening as usual.

Public transport services also operated normally, with matatus and boda boda operators continuing to serve commuters throughout the morning. The town remained calm, with no visible signs of demonstrations or disruption to economic activities.

Some residents expressed surprise that business proceeded as usual despite widespread publicity surrounding the planned protests.

Boda boda operator Eric Murimi said many riders had anticipated some level of disruption but reported to work anyway, only to find the situation peaceful.

“We came to work as usual. We had heard there would be demonstrations today, but everything is calm and customers are being served normally,” he said.

Businessman James Murithi noted that traders opened their shops early without fear, adding that customers continued shopping as they would on any other day.

“We opened our businesses early because there was no indication of unrest. Customers have been coming in and business is continuing normally,” said Murithi.

Matatu driver Martin Koome said transport services had not been affected, with vehicles operating on their regular routes and passengers travelling without interruptions.

“We are operating normally and passengers are travelling without any problems. Looking at the situation, one would hardly know there were demonstrations planned today,” Koome said.