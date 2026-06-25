County NewsNEWS

Business as usual in Tharaka Nithi amid demonstrations

KNA
By KNA
2 Min Read

Residents of Tharaka Nithi County went about their normal daily activities on Thursday despite earlier calls for Gen Z demonstrations to mark two years since the deaths and disappearances reported during the June 2024 anti-government protests.

A spot check in Chuka Town revealed business operations running uninterrupted, with supermarkets, banks, retail shops and other commercial establishments opening as usual.

Public transport services also operated normally, with matatus and boda boda operators continuing to serve commuters throughout the morning. The town remained calm, with no visible signs of demonstrations or disruption to economic activities.

Some residents expressed surprise that business proceeded as usual despite widespread publicity surrounding the planned protests.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Boda boda operator Eric Murimi said many riders had anticipated some level of disruption but reported to work anyway, only to find the situation peaceful.

“We came to work as usual. We had heard there would be demonstrations today, but everything is calm and customers are being served normally,” he said.

Security, demonstration victims win as MPs raise budget by Ksh 393B
France confirms first Ebola case
Kwale police launch manhunt following robbery, homicide of elderly woman
Government, Kiambu County partner to operationalise Wanini Kireri Magereza Level 4 Hospital

Businessman James Murithi noted that traders opened their shops early without fear, adding that customers continued shopping as they would on any other day.

“We opened our businesses early because there was no indication of unrest. Customers have been coming in and business is continuing normally,” said Murithi.

Matatu driver Martin Koome said transport services had not been affected, with vehicles operating on their regular routes and passengers travelling without interruptions.

“We are operating normally and passengers are travelling without any problems. Looking at the situation, one would hardly know there were demonstrations planned today,” Koome said.

Police arrest two women masquerading as lawyers in Kasarani raid
Kenya registers a decline in tobacco usage with emerging tobacco products posing a new challenge
Speaker Wetangula calls for unity among Kisii leaders
Dusit D2 terror attack convicts jailed for 30 years
Investigations launched after human remains found at Mukuru dumpsite
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tanzania’s VAT refund revolution: The quiet reform that could unlock billions in private investment
Next Article Kenya advances AI, Digital transformation agenda at MWC Shanghai 2026
- Advertisement -
Latest News
From railway to avocado: A single ripe fruit chronicles China-Kenya’s path of shared prosperity
OPINIONS
Kenya advances AI, Digital transformation agenda at MWC Shanghai 2026
Technology
Tanzania’s VAT refund revolution: The quiet reform that could unlock billions in private investment
OPINIONS
Kenya National Library Service to host African Book Fair in August
Culture

You May also Like

Africa

Gaps in data pose a challenge to managing disasters in Africa

International NewsNEWS

US charges Cuba’s Raúl Castro with murder over 1996 downing of two planes

International News

India opposition slams graft charges against Gandhis

AfricaHealth

WHO hands over Ebola treatment centre in Bunia as DRC intensifies outbreak response

Show More