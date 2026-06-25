Culture

Kenya National Library Service to host African Book Fair in August

The four-day event will feature exclusive fair discounts on books, book chats, thought-provoking conversations, live performances, poetry and workshops.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read
File Photo: African Book Fair, 2025

The Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) will host the fourth edition of the African Book Fair organised by Soma Nami, set for August 5 to 9 at Upperhill.

Organisers for the event have said that the celebration of African literature will be geared towards ‘Rewriting the Future: African Stories, Power and Possibility’.

In an exclusive statement seen by KBC Digital, Soma Nami said that honouring all the facets of African literature remains at the heart of the upcoming festival.

“For the past four years, the African Book Fair has celebrated African stories from across the continent, highlighting the richness of literature from all 54 African countries and the diaspora,” the statement said. “That commitment remains at the heart of who we are. But as the Fair has grown, so has our understanding of what makes African literature truly remarkable.”

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KBC Huduma Partnership

This year, the festival hopes to highlight the diversity of African writing, not just geographically but in terms of genre.

“African literature is often spoken about as though it is a single category. Yet anyone who reads widely knows that African stories cannot be confined to one genre, one experience, one language, or one perspective,” organisers said. “There are love stories and political manifestos. Thrillers and children’s books. Fantasy epics and family memoirs. Stories of migration and belonging, joy and resistance, memory and possibility.”

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Organisers further said it was important to shift the spotlight.

“This year, we’re inviting readers to look beyond the map and into the extraordinary range of stories that African writers are creating,” they added. “We’re shifting the spotlight from where stories come from to what they make possible.”

The four-day event will feature exclusive fair discounts on books, book chats, thought-provoking conversations, live performances, poetry and workshops.

Entry to the event is free; however, limited spaces will be available for specific fair events, so early registration is recommended.

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