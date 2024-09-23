Text Book Centre expands to Kiambu County

Text Book Centre (TBC) has announced the establishment of its new outlet in Kiambu County.

The outlet in Ruiru is now the 13th store and the second outside Nairobi, as the firm seeks to tap the growing education sector in the county according to TBC Chief Executive Officer Sachin Varma.

“Kiambu County has witnessed tremendous growth in the education sector, becoming a hub for academic excellence. With a rise in educational institutions from primary to tertiary levels, the demand for quality educational resources has never been higher,“ he stated.

Varma says the expansion marks a significant milestone as TBC which supplies educational, cultural, and technological content and products distributor targets to support students and educators in the county to access quality learning materials.

Besides books, art and stationery, TBC also offers a wide range of tech products, including laptops, printers, and other essential electronic devices.

“We are glad that by Text Book Centre opening their doors here, they are providing our dynamic population with the tools they need to succeed, whether in academics or their professional lives,” added Emily Nyaga, Deputy Director of Education, Kiambu County.

The firm’s range of services, including retail, wholesale, and e-commerce, has continued to help the company extend its reach across the country, ensuring the distribution of educational books and related materials to diverse regions.

The education sector this year received the largest share of the national budget, with a total allocation of Ksh 628.6 billion for the 2023/24 financial year, representing 27.4pc of planned national expenditure.