The history of the Copa del Rey

Over the years, the tournament has undergone several name changes, reflecting Spain’s political changes.

In fact, while Generalissimo Francisco Franco governed Spain between 1939 and 1976, the competition was named Copa del Generalísimo, which means Generalissimo’s Cup. Eventually, it got the Copa del Rey name in 1977.

How did the tournament come into existence?

The tournament was created as a national championship when Spain lacked a centralized league structure.

The early years were dominated by Athletic Club of Bilbao, who won the inaugural tournament and became a frequent contender in the competition’s early decades.

Over time, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid also emerged as powerful forces, with Barcelona holding the record for the most Copa del Rey titles with 31.

Other squads that have won lots of editions of the competition are:

Atlético Madrid with 10 titles;

Valencia with 8 titles;

and Zaragoza with 6 titles.

A tournament open to lots of teams

The format of the Copa del Rey has evolved, including varying participation rules and knockout rounds. Initially, only regional champions and a few invited teams took part.

Today, it is a knockout competition open to clubs from all levels of Spanish football, from La Liga giants to lower-division sides, making it a unique and inclusive tournament.

The Copa del Rey is known for its unpredictability, with lower-tier clubs often delivering surprising upsets against top teams, adding to the competition’s excitement.

These “giant-killings” have helped solidify the cup’s reputation as a tournament where anything can happen.