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Three EAC countries secure $13M funding to contain Ebola outbreak

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

 Three members of the East African Community (EAC) trade bloc have secured $13 million (Ksh1.7B) from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to help in the fight to contain the spread of Ebola virus disease.

The grant by the bank will enhance national emergency responses to the deadly virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan and Uganda.

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“This emergency support reflects the African Development Bank Group’s commitment to supporting the Democratic Republic of Congo and countries in the region in protecting human lives, strengthening the resilience of health systems and preventing the spread of the epidemic,” said Mohamed Cherif, Deputy Director General for Central Africa and DRC country manager at the African Development Bank Group.

The grant consists of $10 million drawing on reallocated resources from the Bank Group’s DRC portfolio, and which will be channelled through the World Health Organisation (WHO).

AfDB further stated that a second grant of $3 million from its Multi-Country Emergency Assistance Project covering DRC, Uganda and South Sudan, will be implemented by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

DRC will receive the largest share of the grant at $11 million while Uganda and South Sudan will each receive $1 million from the same project.

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“Through this support, the Bank Group reaffirms its commitment to standing by regional member countries in times of crisis,” added Cherif.

DRC has also been the epidemic epicentre having announced a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Ituri province, in the east of the country, and also affecting Bunia, Rwampara and Mongwalu. The virus has since spread to the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu.

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