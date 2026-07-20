NewGen Golf expands to two days in 2027

The annual NewGen golf tournament will, for the first time, break its one-day tradition in 2027, as organizers plan on stretching the tournament over two days to accommodate the rising numbers of willing participants.

More than 50 players were locked out of the 4th edition held on Saturday 11th July 2026, to maintain the norm of the event that sees it being held on just a single day.

“This was our fourth edition of the tournament that we started in 2022, and it’s been growing bigger and bigger every year.” Said Vivek Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of NewGen.

“This year we had about 120 participants, and while we are happy to have this tournament, we are investing heavily in the business and skills side. So many players wanted to compete this year but we had to lock out some because; as it has always been our tradition, we wanted to have a one-day event, but from next year we might have the event over two days to accommodate all the golfers that want to play” Added Vivek

The number has doubled from the first edition in 2022 when only 60 players competed in the inaugural tournament that has always been held at the Windsor during the July winter season in Kenya.

“You must have seen the huge crowd over here, we wait for a whole year for this particular tournament to happen, and when we started like four years ago, we only had 60 to 70 people interested, this year we had 120. So the tournament is getting more and more popular and every year we try to make it even better and with the lovely weather in Kenya at this point of time (July), it is good to be here and play” Said Nikhil Sawhney, Head of Customer success practice at NewGen.

Patrick Matu won the 2026 edition with a score of 36 points, narrowly edging rival Nathan Njuguna who settled for second position also on 36 points. M. Kubo won the men’s title with a score of 41 points after beating closest rival Stanley Gachoki who took the runners up award. Anna Meingi was the best lady in the tournament with a score of 38 points, easily beating Millicent Mello who was the pre-tournament favourite and who finished second on 39 points.

About 200 golfers are expected to compete in the 5th edition to be held in July 2027 at the Windsor.

“All these years we’ve been dealing with almost all the banks and other government organizations, and it’s been all about boardroom meetings, corporate events, same presentations, same discussions, and we felt it cant be the same every year. So we thought we make it a little bit more exiting by meeting in the field and playing golf. Next year we are expecting 150+ people,” Said Nikhil.

“Am really excited to be here, always exited to be part of the NewGen series that happens every year. In this series we get to meet with industry leaders in the tech space, I get to meet my peers in the industry and its always a fun day to be out here, play and enjoy” Commented Scola Onsongo, golfer representing KCB bank.