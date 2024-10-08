Thumaita Tea Factory farmers resume tea plucking

Tea farmers affiliated with Thumaita Tea Factory will resume plucking and supply of green leaf to the factory on Tuesday, October 8, following successful talks to unlock the second payment stalemate.

This follows a successful meeting between the Thumaita Tea Factory Board of Directors, farmers representatives, the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) leadership, and the Tea Board of Kenya.

Under the agreement, KTDA will submit the Thumaita Tea Factory’s books of accounts to the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) by October 9, 2024. TBK will then give feedback within 30 days.

However, the Special General Meeting that had been planned has been put on hold until TBK concludes reviewing the books of accounts.

Thumaita Tea Factory Chairman Engineer Richard Magu, has asked farmers to quit tea hawking, assuring them that his board is working in the best interest of the farmers.

“Tea hawking In the Thumaita catchment area must stop with immediate effect, TBK and Security organs will decisively deal with the matter of hawking alongside anyone inciting farmers not to pluck tea.”

He noted that the boycott has negatively impacted farmers’ earnings.

“We have agreed to resume tea plucking as the matter is being addressed. Tea is our primary source of income,” said Simon Njagi, a tea farmer of Thumaita Factory.

According to the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) the factory has not received tea for the last 13 days due to a boycott and disruptions in operations. This could have cumulatively lost the factory over Ksh 115 million.

“TBK will continue to facilitate dialogue and ensure the tea sector flourishes. We are optimistic that the Thumaita Tea Factory issue will be resolved amicably. Farmers have raised valid Issues, we are asking them to go back to their farms pluck tea, and deliver It to buying centers so that they continue to earn as we address the issues they have raised.” said John Kariuki, a representative from the Tea Board of Kenya.

Thumaita Tea Factory, located in Kirinyaga County, plays a vital role in the local economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing significantly to Kenya’s tea industry.