Division 1: Rainbow, Luanda Villa earn NSL promotion

Rainbow FC and Luanda Villa have secured promotion to the FKF National Super League after both teams emerged as winners of Division One Zone A and B leagues respectively.

Rainbow FC were promoted to Division 1 this season after winning the 4th tier during the 2021/22 season.

Despite losing 1-0 to Kibra United in their last league fixture they still sealed their NSL promotion.

Kibra United’s sole goal was scored by Mohammed Anaba.

Meanwhile, Luanda Villa gain their first ever promotion to the second tier after failing on their first attempt in the 2020/21 season in their promotion playoff match against SS Assad.

Luanda Villa bagged the trophy with a 1-0 scoreline against title contenders Zoo after a first half strike in the 38th minute by Doreck Otieno.

Green Commandos finish third in Zone B.

In other Zone A matches, Nairobi United secured second place after beating Balaji EPZ, Young Bulls finish third after a 1-0 loss against Liberty.

The Promotion play-off will pit Zoo and Nairobi United which will be played on Sunday, August 6, with the winner securing the third and final promotion spot to NSL.