President Ruto confirms meeting Raila, assures end to protests

President William Ruto has acknowledged holding talks with the opposition and agreeing to give dialogue a chance for the sake of political stability in the country.

Speaking during an interdenominational thanksgiving service at Ukunda Showground in Kwale County, the Head of State assured that going forward violence will no longer be part of Kenyan politics.

“As the Head of State, I am obligated to make sure that every Kenya-whether they support my policy or not, their security, right to life and safety of property and business is guaranteed,” said Ruto.

“We can compete in anything but we cannot have a leader either past, present or future that will plan chaos and bloodshed. That will not happen in Kenya,” he added.

The President noted that some of the key issues raised by the opposition were captured in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and will be addressed in due course.

“People are asking why the cost of living has been left out in the discussions. The cost of living is already addressed in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto,” he said.

At the same time, the Ruto said the government will continue investing in the Blue economy and mining sectors to grow both industries and job opportunities for the youth in the coastal region.

He said his administration has set aside Ksh2.5 billion for the purchases of fish boats in Kwale County.

The President also donated cheques worth over Ksh600 million to local fishermen in the area to boost their fish businesses.