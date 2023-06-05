U-18 Women’s provisional squad named ahead of cecafa championship

The national Under 18 womens soccer team that will participate in the forthcoming Cecafa U-18 championship has been named.

Headcoach Beldine Odemba released the 44-member provisional squad ahead of the regional cecefa tourney set to be held in Nairobi June 24th -July 11th.

The squad features players majorly drawn from secondary schools as well as lower tier league sides and two from primary schools.

“We are excited about the upcoming CECAFA U18 championships as this provides a great opportunity for our young talents to get exposure on an international stage,” said coach Beldine Odemba.

Beldine has included FKF Women Premier League sides, Ulinzi Starlets and Zetech Sparks Fasila Adhiambo and Ivy Chepkirui.

FKF Division One side, Soccer Assassins FC’s Rebecca Kwoba is also named in the squad.

The team ia expected to report to camp on Thursday.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Christine Omolo(Butere Girls), Scoria Awuor (Kobala Secondary), Terry Okova (Mogunga Girls), Velma Auma (Wiyeta Girls), Shihafu Askonotia (Dagoretti Mixed).

Defenders

Robai Nelma (Lwandeti D.E.B), Vidah Okeyo (Butere Girls), Judith Okumu (Butere Girls), Dorcas Glenda (Butere Girls), Beryl Achieng (Magunga Secondary), Sharlot Atieno Obondi (Kobala Secondary), Philomena Syombua (Kamkunji Secondary), Claire meris (Kobala Secondary), Junedezina Awino (Itigo Girls), Lorine Ilavunga (Wiyeta Girls), Sharon Omwangale (Wiyeta Girls), Ruth Akinyi (Nasokol Girls).

Midfielders

Rebecca Kwoba (Soccer Assasins FC), Jane Hato (Madira Girls), Lorna Faith (Butere Girls), Sheila Awuor Ouma (Kobala Secondary), Eunice Atieno Odemba (Kobala Secondary), Ephy Atieno Onyango (Kobala Secondary), Susan Akoth (Our Lady of Fatima), Jerrine Adhiambo (Madira Girls), Jane Njeri (Dandora Secondary), Velma Kaveza (Itigo Girls), Sheila Kaare Wanjiru (105 Nini Farm), Conny Anyego (Hoppy’s Girls Primary), Sheila Adongo (Wiyeta Girls), Erika Njeri (Kahuhia Girls), Rebecca Odato (Dagoretti Mixed).

Forwards

Mollviine Achieng Owour (Kobala Secondary), Elizabeth Mideva (Bishop Njenga), Fasila Adhiambo (Ulinzi Starlets FC), Immanuela Nafula (Sang’alo Institute), Valerie L Nekesa (Madira Girls), Ivy Chepkirui (Zetech FC), Winnie Wangeci (Moi Girls Nangili), Margaret Njeri (Falling Waters), Patience Kasichana (Dagoretti Mixed), Inna Akinyi (Fussball Naks Ladies), Margaret Aluoch Onyango (Kobala Secondary), Edna Wanda (Wiyeta Girls).