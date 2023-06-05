PrideInn promises sustainability in marking World Environment Day

PrideInn Plaza Hotel and Convention Centre say it will continue with efforts to eradicate plastic use in its facilities as it marked the World Environment Day.

The hotel chain joined hands with Machakos County government, the National Environment Management Authority, and various stakeholders to retaliate commitment to environmental conservation.

Speaking during a tree planting and clean up exercises in Machakos County, PrideInn General Manager Andrew Makau said such activities are significant in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices.

“Cleaning up the market and planting trees are essential strategies for addressing plastic pollution and catering to the environment. These activities help remove plastic waste, prevent pollution, and restore ecosystems,’ said Makau.

To beat plastic pollution within its facilities, Makau revealed that hotels across PrideInn Hotels, Resorts and Camps continue to phase out the use of plastic water bottles in efforts aimed at promoting the environment and protecting the marine eco-system.

“The activities also improve water quality, raise awareness, mitigate climate change, and create sustainable livelihoods. By taking collective action, we can make significant progress in protecting our environment and ensuring a more sustainable future,” he added.

It is estimated that there are currently between 75 and 199 million tonnes of plastic present in oceans worldwide.